Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva has urged Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan to take real actions that will ensure regional peace, the ministry reported on its website on February 16.

She made the remarks while commenting on Ayvazyan's statement about the ninth point of the trilateral Karabakh peace deal signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10.

"Now it is time for real actions that will bring peace, tranquillity, development and progress to [regional] countries and the region as a whole, rather than the time for meaningless speeches," Abdullayeva said.

She added that instead of commenting on the points of the deal, it will be more useful for the Armenian Foreign Ministry to direct its efforts to specific steps to fulfill the declaration.

Clause 9 of the declaration says that all economic and transport links in the region will be restored.

Under the deal, Armenia guarantees the safety of the transport links between Azerbaijan's western regions and Nakhchivan exclave to organize the unimpeded movement of citizens, transportation of vehicles and cargo in both directions. The control over the transport communication will be carried out by the Border Service of the Russian Federal Security Service.

As part of his visit to Fuzuli, Zangilan, Lachin and Jabrayil regions on February 14, President Ilham Aliyev stated that the transport projects play a special role in the region's long-term development, ensuring stability and reducing military risks to zero. Aliyev, who launched the Horadiz-Zangilan-Aghband railway on the same day, underlined the strategic importance of the railway that will extend to Nakhchivan. He added that Turkey, Russia, Iran and Armenia will also benefit from the project.

On November 10, Baku and Yerevan signed a Moscow-brokered deal that brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

On January 11, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed the second statement since the end of the 44-day war. The newly-signed statement is set to implement clause 9 of the November 2020 statement related to the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region.

