The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has shared a video of Fuzuli`s Khalafsha village liberated after 27 years of the Armenian occupation.

Fuzuli, along with 300 Azerbaijani city centers, villages, regions and historic Shusha city were liberated during the 44-day-war with Armenia between September 27 and November 10.

Azerbaijan also returned its Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions afte the signing of the trilateral peace deal on Karabakh on November 10. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied since the early 1990s.

Nagorno-Karabakh is Azerbaijan's breakaway region that along with seven adjacent regions came under Armenian occupation in a war in the early 1990s. For around three decades, Armenia refused to implement the UN resolutions on the withdrawal of its troops from Azerbaijan's internationally-recognized territories.

The six-week-war between the two countries resumed on September 27, 2010 after Armenia's firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions.

