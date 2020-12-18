By Vafa Ismayilova

A senior official of the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has said that 42 medical workers were killed and 150 were wounded in the 44-day war with Armenia between September 27 and November 10.

“Some 42 medical workers of the ministry, including nine doctors, were killed during the war,” the deputy head of the ministry's main directorate for the medical service, Colonel Elkhan Ibrahimov, said.

He added that the Defence Ministry's 150 medical workers were wounded in the war.

"From the first days of the war, treatment and medical assistance to our wounded are under the control of Commander-in-Chief, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva. The instructions were issued to open rehabilitation centers to treat the wounded," Ibrahimov said.

“Currently, the medical institutions provided with the latest medical equipment operate under the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) and the Health Ministry. Two field hospitals and several first-aid posts serve our servicemen around the clock in the liberated territories upon the defence minister's order," he noted.

A total of 101 Azerbaijani civilians were killed in Armenia's indiscriminate attacks. Some 2,783 Azerbaijani servicemen, who fought for the country's territorial integrity, were killed in the war. The work to identify 103 servicemen through the DNA analysis is underway. More than a hundred Azerbaijani servicemen are considered missing. Presently, 1,245 Azerbaijani servicemen are being treated in hospitals.

--

