Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani, the Public Relations Department of the Turkish Presidential Administration made the statement, Trend reports referring to Anadolu Agency.

During the phone talk, steps to strengthen relations between Turkey and Iran, as well as regional events were discussed.

In the course of the talks, Erdogan said that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict entered a new phase, pointing out the need to carefully avert any action that could threaten the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

The Turkish president also noted that peace and stability in Nagorno-Karabakh will open up new opportunities that will benefit the countries of the region, including Armenia.

Erdogan expressed deep regret over the death of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh as a result of an assasination, conveying his condolences to the brotherly Iranian people and the family of Fakhrizadeh.

During the conversation, the president stressed that the murder of the Iranian scientist was aimed at undermining peace and tranquility in the region.

At the same time, the Turkish leader expressed confidence that the intentions of the "dark circles" who are planning to destabilize the region will once again fail.

