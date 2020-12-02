By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has reported that the marines who showed high professionalism in the recent Karabakh war returned to the place of their permanent deployment.

"The Marine Infantry’s personnel of the Naval Forces of Azerbaijan who have shown high professionalism in the Patriotic War completed their missions and returned to the military unit," the ministry said.

At first, the memory of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and the Shehids (Martyrs) who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem accompanied by a Military Orchestra was performed.

"Commander of the Naval Forces of Azerbaijan Rear Admiral Subhan Bekirov on behalf of the leadership of the Defence Ministry expressed gratitude to them for their skills and professionalism," the report added.

On November 10, Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a Russia-brokered agreement to end fighting in Karabakh and work towards a comprehensive solution.

The November peace agreement ended the 30-years-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent regions came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the 1990s. For nearly three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) demanding the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of its troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France had been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts resulted in no progress as Armenia refused to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions.

--

