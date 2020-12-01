By Trend

The dialogue with the Russian Federation on the technical aspects of the Monitoring Center on Karabakh continues in accordance with the schedule, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said, Trend reports.

Akar recalled that following the trilateral statements on Karabakh, a memorandum was signed between the heads of the defense departments of Turkey and the Russian Federation on the establishment of a Monitoring Center in Azerbaijan.

