24 November 2020 18:59 (UTC+04:00)
145
By Trend
Baku Media Center has prepared a video material highlighting Armenia's vandalism on previously occupied territories of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
“Everything were destroyed, damaged and razed to ground in Karabakh during the occupation. Magnitude of Armenia's vandalism, Armenian war crimes is beyond any imagination. Azerbaijan declares that all-out reconstruction work will be conducted,” the Center’s message said.
