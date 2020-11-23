By Trend

The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan has disseminated information about the search for former Minister of Defense of Armenia Seyran Ohanyan, Trend reports citing the General Prosecutor's Office.

The report said that in connection with the information spread in the media about the search for Seyran Ohanyan's, the investigation of this criminal case is currently being conducted in the Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan.

