The preventive measures have been strengthened in Azerbaijan to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the justice system, Azerbaijani Justice Minister Fikrat Mammadov said, Trend reports on Nov. 23.

“The capabilities of the website and webpages of the ministry in social networks have been expanded to ensure the access to the justice system during a pandemic,” Mammadov said.

“The new sections have been created on the website for communication with citizens and the media outlets,” the minister added. “The functionality of the Mobile Notary application has been increased. Some documents are issued remotely.”

“Over the last period and during the period of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, about 250 residents of the country's districts, as well as residents of the front-line districts were received in the format of video conference,” the minister said.

A special software module has also been developed and launched for conducting trials in video format,” the minister said. “The important changes have been made to the legislation on the president’s initiative to ensure the consideration of criminal cases in this format.”

