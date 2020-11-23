By Laman Ismayilova

Euronews TV channel has filmed a report about Azerbaijan's Fuzuli region, liberated from the Armenian occupation after 27 years.

As noted in the video, not a single whole building was left in Fuzuli for soldiers to hoist the national flag of Azerbaijan. So, the national flag was raised on the destroyed culture house.

"Almost 30 years ago, when we fled from our house, it was completely different. We did not take anything with us. We locked the house because we thought we'd be back. I believe that with God's help, we will still return, take a photo of the new house that we will build, and feel the difference," said Arzu Shafieva, a refugee from Fuzuli.

Speaking with news reporters, presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev stressed that this is an act of vandalism committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan, in particular, with regard to Fuzuli.

He emphasized that before the occupation, 100,000 people lived in this flourishing city. However, everything was razed to the ground. Azerbaijan will restore everything, bringing the city back to life.

Hajiyev expressed his confidence that Fuzuli will again become a prosperous Azerbaijani city.

On November 18, a group of foreign journalists visited Fuzuli along with Hajiyev to familiarize themselves with Armenia's war crimes committed in the region.

Earlier, President Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan will sue Armenia in an international court for all material and moral damages it had inflicted on the country.

On November 10, Baku and Yerevan signed a Moscow-brokered agreement to end fighting and work towards a comprehensive Nagorno-Karabakh solution. Under the agreement, Armenians vacated Aghdam on November 20. They have to vacate Kalbajar by November 25 and Lachin by December 1.

Ninety-four Azerbaijani civilians were killed and hundreds of others injured in Armenia's armed attacks between September 27 - November 10.

The Azerbaijani army liberated several cities and nearly 300 of its settlements and villages as well as some strategic heights from the occupation of Armenian forces during 44 days.

About 20 per cent of Azerbaijan's territory – including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions – had been under Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.

Armenia failed to implement four UN Security Council resolutions that urged the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the invading forces from the occupied territories.

.Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev hailed the trilateral agreement as a victory for his country and a defeat for Armenia, saying Baku's military success enabled it to gain an upper hand to end the three-decade occupation of its territory.

