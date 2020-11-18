By Trend

The European Union (EU) outlines its support for the reconstruction and construction work that is envisaged in the Nagorno-Karabakh region in the future, Expert of the Department of the European Commission for Humanitarian Aid Operations and European Civil Protection Nicholas Howarth said.

Howarth made the remark during an online meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced People Fuad Huseynov, Trend reports on Nov. 17.

“The purpose of the mission is to discuss humanitarian cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan, as well as determine the form of EU assistance that can be rendered and to support the reconstruction and construction work that is envisaged in the Nagorno-Karabakh region in the future,” Howarth added.

Howarth said that the mission will study the needs of internally displaced people, as well as civilians affected as a result of the hostilities and determine how the EU will support these families.

During the meeting, Huseynov spoke about the counter-offensive operation carried out by the Azerbaijani army from September 27 through November 10 to prevent Armenia’s military provocation.

As a result of this operation, Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity. During the hostilities as a result of the Armenian Armed Forces’ artillery and missile attacks of settlements far from the front line of Azerbaijan, there were many killed and wounded among civilians, including internally displaced people.

More than 300 temporary settlements, including settlements designed for improvement of the living conditions of internally displaced people, were partially or completely destroyed, Huseynov said.

The internally displaced people who settled in Aghdam, Tartar, Goranboy, Fuzuli, Barda and Jabrayil districts, which were constantly subjected to shelling, were evacuated to other districts. These families need food, non-food items, medical care and other goods.

Moreover, Howarth was informed that the occupied territories had been completely destroyed for almost 30 years and became uninhabitable.

Armenians still do not stop committing vandalism. In accordance with the declaration signed by the president of Azerbaijan, prime minister of Armenia and president of Russia on November 10, 2020, while leaving Kalbajar district, the Armenians are burning houses, schools, forests and cutting down trees, although, when Azerbaijanis left their houses 30 years ago, they could not take anything.

Azerbaijan will attract experts to assess the damage caused to the occupied territories for almost 30 years.

