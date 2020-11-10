By Trend

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) have always advocated a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, OIC Secretary General Marghoob Saleem Butt said, Trend reports.

"We want this conflict not to flare up," said Butt during an international conference organized by the Caucasus Muslims Office on the "Problems of the Modern World: Incitement to Hatred, Terrorism, Extremism, Islamophobia and Armenia's Aggression against Azerbaijan," topic.

He noted that the OIC will henceforth support the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

"We would like to see all the agreements reached be implemented. The OIC supports the fair position of Azerbaijan," Marghoob Saleem Butt said.

