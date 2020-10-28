By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev has said that in violation of humanitarian ceasefire Armenia resorts to war crimes to kill civilians.

“In violation of the humanitarian ceasefire and in order to compensate their sustained military losses Armenia resorts to war crimes of killing civilians. Barda region was attacked with reactive missiles. So far 3 killed, 10 people including kids and women seriously wounded,” Hajiyev wrote on his official Twitter account on 27 October.

He later reported about the increasing death toll.

“The number of killed in Barda raised to four as a result of Armenia’s missile attack. An indiscriminate and targeted attack against civilians continue,” he tweeted.

Hajiyev stressed the presence of a toddler among the killed.

“One little toddler is among the killed as a result of Armenia’s missile attack to Barda region of Azerbaijan. Baby killing policy and war crimes of Armenia’s political-military leadership continue. Erupted fire is being extinguished by emergency services,” he said.

In a different tweet posted on 27 October, Hajiyev noted that “today MOD of Armenia made a statement that they will hit harshly. By that they mean civilians, kids and women”.

“According to ANAMA Armenia used cluster Smerch missile against civilians in Barda. Use of cluster weapons against civilians is forbidden. Four civilians including, 2 years old baby girl killed. 13 civilians wounded. Because of cluster bomblets number of casualties quite big”.

