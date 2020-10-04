Over the past two days, the positions of the units of the Azerbaijan Army and Azerbaijani human settlements are being subjected to intensive shelling from a military unit deployed in Ballija, north of Khankendi, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has reported.

Despite several warnings to the Armenian armed forces by means of the representatives of international organizations, this is still ongoing.

"We once again warn the Armenian armed forces that we will take adequate measures against the Armenian positions in Ballija," the ministry said.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz