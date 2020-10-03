Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Spokesperson Vagif Dargahli has described as misinformation Armenian media reports on alleged downing of Azerbaijani planes and UAV’s on October 3.

"On October 3, Armenia once again disseminated misinformation about allegedly shot down planes and unmanned aerial vehicles of the Azerbaijani Air Force. We repeat once again that not a single combat aircraft of the Azerbaijani Air Force was shot down.

“On the contrary, Azerbaijan's attack UAVs continue to destroy the military equipment of the Armenian armed forces. Video recordings of the military operations of our UAVs are regularly presented to the public,” Dargahli said.

Dargahli stated that “by spreading false information about the losses of Azerbaijan, representatives of the Armenian Ministry of Defense are trying to fill the information void they have about their military operations.”