Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev met with members of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva also attended the meeting.

The meeting participants noted the importance of various projects carried out at the instruction of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to solve the problems of those Azerbaijani citizens who became internally displaced persons.

The community members stressed that they always feel the care of the state, and on behalf of the internally displaced persons, expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev.

The meeting focused on the activities of the Azerbaijani community of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region aimed at exposing the aggressive policy of Armenia at all international platforms and conducting proactive diplomacy in accordance with the instructions and recommendations of the president.

The meeting participants also discussed issues related to further strengthening of such activities. It was particularly stressed that the main objective of the policy pursued by Azerbaijan’s leadership is the restoration of the territorial integrity in a short time and the return of the Azerbaijani internally displaced persons to their homeland.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

