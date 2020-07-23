By Trend

Azerbaijanis living in Atlanta, the administrative center of the US’ Georgia state, held a protest against Armenia’s military provocations on the state border in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz and the occupation of Azerbaijani lands by this aggressive country, Trend reports with reference to the State Committee on Affairs with Diaspora of Azerbaijan.

“The protest was held with the organizational support of Azerbaijanis living in Atlanta and Alabama cities. The act took place in front of the Congress building, where the members of the Legislative Assembly (Senators) of Georgia state sit,” the message said.

“Posters prepared by our compatriots with the slogans "End of Armenia's occupation policy!", "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!", "Armenia is a terrorist!" and others, as well as with photographs of martyrs who died during military provocations in the Tovuz direction were demonstrated at the action. The protesters demanded to put an end to the occupational and aggressive policy of Armenia,” said the message.

“The memory of Azerbaijani soldiers and civilians who died as a result of military provocations was honored. During the action, support was expressed for the Azerbaijani state and army, and an appeal was made to the members of the Congress to take decisive steps to liberate Nagorno-Karabakh and seven neighboring regions from the Armenian occupation and restore the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,” the message noted.

Following continuous ceasefire violations of Armenia's armed forces, the country launched another military provocation against Azerbaijan on July 12. Grossly violating the ceasefire regime, Armenian armed forces opened fire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district.

As a result of the appropriate measures, the Armenian armed forces were silenced. The tensions continued on the border, July 12 night. During the night battles, by using artillery, mortars and tanks, the Azerbaijani armed forces destroyed a stronghold, army vehicles.

The fighting continued in the following several days as well. Azerbaijan lost several military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian armed forces. As a result of the shelling, many houses in the Tovuz district's border villages were damaged.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

