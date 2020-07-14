By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijani army fully controls the operational situation on the border and the situation remains tense, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry Vagif Dargahli told reporters on July 14.

“Currently, fierce fighting is taking place on the front line. As a result of the response measures taken by our units, the enemy, which suffered heavy losses, was forced to retreat,” Dargahli said.

He reminded that five servicemen, including major general Polad Hashimov, who were on the frontline have lost their lives during the Armenian attack today.

“As a result of punitive measures taken by the command to prevent the activity of the enemy, various military equipment, combat equipment, command posts, reserves in the depths of defense and hundreds of manpower belonging to the enemy were destroyed,” he said.

Starting from July 12 afternoon, while grossly violating the ceasefire regime in Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district on the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border, the Armenian armed forces fired at the Azerbaijani positions by using artillery.

As a result of the appropriate measures, the Armenian forces was struck back while suffering losses, Dargahli said.

Furthermore, Dargahli said that as always, Armenia continues to fire on civilian settlements when the situation on the frontline escalates and seeks to keep the civilian population in the settlements under pressure.

