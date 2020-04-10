By Akbar Mammadov

The so-called presidential and parliamentary "elections" held on March 31 in Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region occupied by Armenia, undermine the peace negotiations and run against the international law, spokeswoman of the Pakistani Foreign Ministry Aisha Farooqui said during a weekly briefing on April 9.

"The presidential and parliamentary "elections" held on 31 March 2020 in Nagorno-Karabakh, occupied territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, is a clear violation of international norms. The election constitutes a clear breach of international law and UN Security Council resolutions", the spokeswoman said.

"It is taken as an attempt by Armenia to hamper the ongoing negotiation process for finding lasting solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through peaceful means", she added.

Pakistan reaffirms its principled position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and reiterates its support to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, Farooqui said.

Earlier, a number of countries, including France, Germany, Turkey, UK, Canada, Ukraine, Georgia, Estonia, Australia, Norway, Latvia, as well as major international organizations such as the EU, NATO, OIC, GUAM, TURKPA condemned the illegal elections in Karabakh and voiced support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

