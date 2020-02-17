By Trend

During the discussion on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the Munich Security Conference, the Azerbaijani head of state has taken the lead.

“All of them [Armenian leaders] wanted to keep status quo unchanged but all of them tried to do it differently,” Ilham Aliyev said. “People of Azerbaijan, those who suffer from Armenian aggression want to go back to their homes. There is no Nagorno-Karabakh republic. Only two parties to the conflict, Armenia and Azerbaijan. Ask the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs. Who are the parties to the conflict? They will say the same. Armenia and Azerbaijan. Nagorno-Karabakh is not. Why is not? It is other question, but it is not and we are not going talk to them. We are talking to aggressor. We are ready to talk to Nagorno-Karabakh in case, Armenia stops funding this illegal entity, Armenia pulls back all their military troops from Nagorno-Karabakh and completely withdraws from our territory. They think that they can keep these territories under occupation forever, and I am sure that will not be the case, and our territorial integrity must be restored.”

Faced with the pressure of the facts expressed by the Azerbaijani president, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was constantly lying. Not finding any words to refute the voiced real facts, he once again resorted to the well-known false statement of Armenian propaganda that Karabakh was given to Azerbaijan by the Bolsheviks (a far-left Marxist faction of the Marxist Russian Social Democratic Labor Party) during the reign of Joseph Stalin.

Meanwhile, the lies of Armenian propaganda about the decision of the Caucasus Bureau, allegedly according to which Nagorno-Karabakh was handed over to Azerbaijan, were exposed by President Ilham Aliyev.

“In 1921, the Caucasus Bureau of the Bolshevik party made a decision to retain Nagorno-Karabakh within Azerbaijan, to retain and not to transfer as some Armenian historians want to present it,” Ilham Aliyev said at the Munich Security Conference. “The question, if Nagorno-Karabakh is an ancient Armenian territory why does not it have the ancient Armenian name for the capital? Because the ancient name for the capital is Khankandi. - the village of the khan. And Stepanakert because Shaumyan’s name was Stepan, kert means city in Armenian. Stepanakert was named in the name of that Bolshevik.”

Repeatedly making Pashinyan a laughing stock of the public, at the very end of the discussion, President Ilham Aliyev pointedly stated that Armenian people self-determined themselves, they have Armenian state.

“My advice is to find other place on Earth to self-determine them for the second time, not in Azerbaijan,” noted Ilham Aliyev.

