President Ilham Aliyev taught a political and historic lesson to Armenian prime minister during the panel discussions on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in Munich, Azerbaijani political analyst Arzu Naghiyev told Trend.

It was also another diplomatic lesson for Armenia, he added.

“During the meeting, which lasted for about 50 minutes, President Aliyev once again demonstrated to the international community the truth about Armenia with concrete facts, he said. “Pashinyan tried to conceal some historical facts about Armenia, attempting to misinterpret them. However, the concrete facts given by President Ilham Aliyev drove him into the corner and he became unable to debate.”

During his speech, Pashinyan several times had to admit that Nagorno Karabakh is Azerbaijani land and after that tried to back down by using various tricks, said Naghiyev.

The political analyst noted that one of the interesting moments during the meeting was about the Khojaly tragedy.

“Pashinyan tried to use Azerbaijani former president’s remarks, which were distorted by Armenian journalists, as a credible “argument”. However, President Aliyev’s weighty rebuke cornered Pashinyan.

President Aliyev also sent a message to OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, saying that the organizations involved in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should explain to Armenia that these territories are originally and forever Azerbaijani. Referring to the historical facts of the 18th century, President Aliyev spoke about how Armenians were resettled in Azerbaijani territories. He explained to the whole world that there is only one way of resolving the problem: withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from Azerbaijan’s occupied lands, return of internally displaced persons to their homes. After that statements on the status of Nagorno-Karabakh will be relevant,” said the political analyst.

The message of this debate to the whole world is that it is Armenia and certain forces supporting it that want to preserve the status quo in the process of settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, noted Naghiyev.

“President Aliyev’s remarks in these debates showed to the world that Armenia plays for time, trying to maintain the status quo. They hope for recognition of the puppet regime by any state. I believe that President Aliyev’s speech became Azerbaijan’s most important message to the whole world. This is the foreign policy victory of President Aliyev and Azerbaijani diplomacy in general,” Nagiyev concluded.

