Abdul Kerimkhanov

By holding a forum in Azerbaijan’s occupied Khankandi city, Armenia seeks to legitimize its occupation of the region, the head of the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh region, Tural Ganjaliyev, said on October 10.

A forum titled "Cooperation for the Sake of Justice and Peace - Friends of Nagorno-Karabakh" was held in Khankndi on October 11, 2019, according to Armenian media.

Ganjaliyev said that representatives of the illegal regime set up in the occupied Azerbaijani territories will be the main speakers of the forum. The forum will discuss two main topics: "Right of Nagorno-Karabakh people to self-determination" and "Possibility of resolving the conflict peacefully and increasing international relations of Nagorno-Karabakh."

He stressed that Yerevan is far from a sense of justice and is an obstacle to the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. “How does it have audacity to speak of cooperation for justice and peace?"

"What contribution did Armenia make to the cooperation for peace?” Ganjaliyev questioned, adding that “It would be better if Armenia discussed its injustice, rather than justice, the damage caused to the ‘cooperation for justice and peace’, rather than ‘cooperation for justice and peace’.”

He further noted that the forum serves as an excuse for the occupation and ethnic cleansing, rather than to the cooperation for justice and peace.

"This so-called forum is another game by Armenia, the country which killed Azerbaijanis, who are the inhabitants of Nagorno-Karabakh region, carried out ethnic cleansing against them under the guise of the principle of self-determination," Ganjaliyev stated.

Meanwhile, a meeting between the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and the young people of the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation, born in Nagorno-Karabakh region was held on October 11.

During the meeting, Ganjaliyev informed the participants about the Community’s activities and the implemented projects.

He pointed out that the conflict with Armenia is underway today on all platforms, in particular, military, diplomatic and social media.

Urging young people to be more active on social networks, Ganjaliyev urged them to work towards informing the international community about injustice against Azerbaijan, namely Azerbaijan’s occupation by Armenia and expulsion of Azerbaijanis from their homes.

In turn, Farid Jafarov, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation, informed the participants about the Fund’s activity, its ongoing projects and grant competitions. He also called on the young people from the Nagorno-Karabakh region to cooperate with the fund.

While delivering speech at the event, Azerbaijani MP Flora Gasimova who is also member of the board of the Azerbaijani Community of Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region, called on young people to be more active in exposing the Armenian lies.

Baku strengthens the role of Karabakh’s Azerbaijani community and wants to ensure equal access to negotiations of the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities in the region.

In determining the status of Nagorno-Karabakh, it is impossible to take as a basis the position of only the Armenian side. The Azerbaijani community, which as a result of ethnic cleansing was forced to leave their homes, has the legal right to participate in determining the future legal status of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Without the recognition of this right, a comprehensive and fair settlement of the conflict cannot be achieved.

