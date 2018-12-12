By Trend

A positive result may be achieved next year on the appeal to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) regarding Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev, who are illegally held hostage by the Armenian side, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Bar Association Anar Bagirov told reporters in Baku Dec. 12, Trend reports.

Talks on the issue continue, he said.

Bagirov noted that the documents and appeals from the ECHR are addressed to both parties.

He added that this issue is in the center of attention of the Azerbaijani state and the public.

“The illegal regime created in the occupied Azerbaijani territories grossly violated the rights of our citizens,” he said. “The Council of Europe and the ECHR are also paying the necessary attention to this issue.”

Earlier, Bagirov said that documents and video footage of torture applied to Shahbaz Guliyev and Dilgam Asgarov by Armenians, were submitted to the ECHR.

During an operation in July 2014 in Shaplar village of Azerbaijani Kalbajar district occupied by Armenia, the Armenian special forces killed an Azerbaijani, Hasan Hasanov, and took hostage two other Azerbaijanis, Shahbaz Guliyev and Dilgam Asgarov. A "criminal case" was initiated against them. Afterwards, a "court" sentenced Asgarov to life imprisonment and Guliyev to 22 years in prison.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

