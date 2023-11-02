Modern healthcare infrastructure facilities built in Azerbaijan

2 November 2023 12:31 (UTC+04:00)

"In recent years, modern healthcare infrastructure facilities have been built in Azerbaijan, medical institutions have been equipped with the latest technological equipment, and the material and technical base has been strengthened." This was stated by Health Minister Teymur Musayev during his speech at the Medinex - 2023 exhibition, Azernews reports.

According to the Minister, medical specialists pay special attention to increasing professionalism in their activities aimed at improving the health of the population, closely following the changes in the industry to adapt knowledge and skills to the constantly updated requirements of health care.

According to Musayev, one of the main tasks is to ensure that the achievements of medical science are introduced into the national healthcare system.

"In this regard, the ministry appreciates and supports the organization of exhibitions that allow the introduction of innovative products into the medical field," he said. In the community, professionals keep abreast of current trends and the application of scientific and technological advances.

The healthcare sector is one of the fastest-growing areas in the world. In today's environment, promoting quality products is as important as producing them in order to succeed.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the forefront the strategic challenge of each country's ability to supply itself with medical products. The relationships established here today are of mutual business interest. I believe it will serve to attract and increase investment and improve the health of the population," T.Musayev said.

