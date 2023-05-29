29 May marks World Digestive Health Day

29 May 2023 11:39 (UTC+04:00)

Every year on May 29, people all over the world mark World Digestive Health Day (WDHD) to raise awareness of digestive disorders and the significance of early detection and treatment of gastrointestinal ailments, Azernews citing the organisation.

Although the organization was established in 1935 at the first international congress of gastroenterologists held in Brussels, its official founding date is May 29, 1958. On the same day, at the First World Congress of Gastroenterologists in Washington, it was decided to declare the day of adoption of the organization's charter as the Day of Healthy Eating.

The World Organization of Gastroenterologists, an international non-governmental, professional medical federation, unites more than a hundred national societies and four regional associations. The institution has more than 50 thousand individual members.

The main purpose of celebrating the World Digestive Health Day is to raise awareness among the population, to draw public attention to the problems caused by digestive disorders, as well as to warn about the increase in the number of gastroenterological diseases every year.

