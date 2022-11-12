Azerbaijan confirms 52 more COVID-19 cases, 24 recoveries

12 November 2022 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 52 new COVID-19 cases, 24 patients have recovered, and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 823 688 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 813 528 of them have recovered, and 9 961 people have died. Currently, 199 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1 745 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7 343 007 tests have been conducted so far.

Moreover, a total of 665 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 12.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 196 citizens, the second dose – 136 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 276 citizens. As many as 57 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13 915 384 vaccine doses were administered, 5 391 060 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4 872 347 people – the second dose, 3 388 601 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 263 376 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

