Azerbaijani Ministry of Health talks possibility of vaccination against monkeypox

8 September 2022 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Vaccination against monkeypox isn't provided in Azerbaijan, Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Azerbaijani ministry has already appealed to World Health Organization (WHO) for tests to diagnose this disease. As a result, 3,000 diagnostic tests were delivered to the country and transferred to the Center for Control of Particularly Dangerous Infections under the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, cases of monkeypox virus was recorded in Iran following Türkiye and Georgia.

---

