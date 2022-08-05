Azerbaijan confirms 540 more COVID-19 cases, 370 recoveries

5 August 2022 20:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 540 new COVID-19 cases, 370 patients have recovered, and no patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 801,018 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 788,209 of them have recovered, and 9,755 people have died. Currently, 3,054 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,435 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,062,408 tests have been conducted so far.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz