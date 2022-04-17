By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 13 new COVID-19 cases, 10 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,362 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 782,516 of them have recovered, and 9,706 people have died. Currently, 140 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,297 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,769,897 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 5,804 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on April 17.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 460 citizens, the second dose to 476, while the third dose and the next doses to 4,465 citizens. Some 403 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,595,242 vaccine doses were administered, 5,334,494 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,836,495 people - the second dose, 3,187,702 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 236,551 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

