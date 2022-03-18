By Ayya Lmahamad

Military Hospital’s central laboratory head Elvin Bayramov has said that the current cure rate for COVID-19 in Azerbaijan is 70 percent.

He made the remarks at the international scientific conference “Modern approaches to comprehensive diagnostics of SARS-CoV-2”, Day.az reported.

Bayramov underlined some problems during the pandemic “the samples went bad due to the fact that reception and transportation were not carried out according to the norms”.

Emphasizing that the problem was later corrected, he added that samples are now being collected and transported in accordance with international norms.

On February 28, 2020, the country confirmed its first COVID-19 case. On March 25, the country implemented a special quarantine regime and implemented a number of measures to combat COVID-19 in the country.

Azerbaijan is taking effective measures in the fight against coronavirus, and four types of COVID-19 vaccines out of nine existing have been imported to Azerbaijan.

Vaccination has been carried out in Azerbaijan since January 18, 2022, and it is still being carried out successfully. The epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan remains stable due to the active participation of the population in vaccination.

The nationwide vaccination is free and voluntary, and it is in accordance with the "Vaccination Strategy Against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022".

The country began vaccinating citizens with China's Sinovac on January 18, AstraZeneca's Vaxzevria vaccine on May 3, Russia's Sputnik V on May 18, and Pfizer from the United States on June 7. From May 10, the country began offering COVID-19 vaccination to citizens over the age of 18.

Simultaneously, on August 9, Azerbaijan began issuing vaccination exemption certificates to citizens who have contraindications to coronavirus vaccines approved for use in the country.

