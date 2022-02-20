By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 2,685 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on February 20.

Some 6,558 patients have recovered and 24 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 774,394 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 734,386 patients have recovered, 9,235 people have died. Currently, 30,773 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 11,629 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 6,485,357 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 12,787,590 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 30,796 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

