By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 1,889 new COVID-19 cases, 2,537 patients have recovered, and 25 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 573,974 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 538,211 of them have recovered, and 7,624 people have died. Currently, 28,139 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,740 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,443,180 tests have been conducted so far.

Meanwhile, some 25,256 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 21.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 3,509 citizens, the second one to 5,325 citizens, and the third (booster) dose to 16,422 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 10,292,434 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,050,602 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,524,841 - the second dose, and 716,991 people - the booster dose.

