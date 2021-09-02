By Trend

The COVID passports among athletes and coaches older 18 is checked at the entrance to the gyms in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Youth and Sports told Trend on Sept. 2.

“Those who do not have this document are not allowed to enter the sports centers,” the ministry said. “Local structures of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Youth and Sports are constantly monitoring this issue.”

“The gyms are regularly disinfected,” the ministry said. "The activity of sports and recreation centers and gyms in all cities and districts of the country is in the spotlight.”

“So far, no violations have been revealed,” the ministry said. “This shows that the heads of sports facilities and those involved in sports take into account the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers with great responsibility."

