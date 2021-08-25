By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 3,794 new COVID-19 cases, 2,216 patients have recovered, and 33 patients have died, Trend reports on Aug.25 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 401,828 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 350,670 of them have recovered, and 5,403 people have died. Currently, 45,755 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Some 85,632 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 25.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 58,117 citizens, and the second one to 27,515 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 6,335,305 citizens have been vaccinated, 3,830,650 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,504,655 people - the second dose.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz