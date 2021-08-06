By Vafa Ismayilova

MP Musa Guliyev has offered the vaccination of Azerbaijanis under 18, local news sources reported on August 6.

"We should think about lowering the age limit for vaccination in Azerbaijan. Currently, the most effective way to fight coronavirus is by vaccination, and the more population is vaccinated, the lower the risk of infection will be," head of the parliament's labour and social policy committee Musa Guliyev said.

He stressed the fact that children and adolescents had already been infected with the recently spread Delta strain.

“This should be taken into account, and if necessary, in the future, we can consider the possibility of lowering the age limit for vaccinations," he added.

It should be noted that the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers reported on August 6 that Azerbaijan registered 1,242 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Some 345 patients have recovered and 8 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 349,316 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 334,258 patients have recovered, 5,051 people have died. Currently, 10,007 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

So far, some 5,311,119 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 3,091,301 citizens, and the second one to 2,219,818 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 60,068 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

