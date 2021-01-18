By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 188 new COVID-19 cases, 503 patients have recovered and 13 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 227,391 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 215,771 of them have recovered, and 3,022 people have died. Currently, 8,598 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,399 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,321,591 tests have been conducted so far.

