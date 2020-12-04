By Trend

In support of preventing the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Korean government donated three glove boxes to Azerbaijan for the COVID-19 examination, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Mandatory Medical Insurance Agency Nigar Bayramova.

Ambassador of Korea to Azerbaijan Kim Tong Op and Director of the Representative Office of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Park Kumok in Azerbaijan took part in the ceremony of receiving humanitarian aid at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

At the meeting, Nigar Bayramova expressed her gratitude to the Korean government.

“This step demonstrates the Korean government's support for friendly countries in various circumstances, especially in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to these boxes, our healthcare providers will be less at risk,” said the deputy chairman.

Kim Tong Op said that the Korean government is always ready to support the Azerbaijani government in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The glove boxes will help to minimize contact between the patient and the tested person, to comply with the norms of social distance, reduce the need for personal protective equipment and eliminate the loss of time,” said Bayramova.

Compact and mobile boxes will be installed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Earlier, as part of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Korean government handed over 350,000 KF94 protective masks to Azerbaijan.

