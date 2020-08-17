By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has purchased 5,130 boxes of medicines for treatment of people infected with tuberculosis, the Health Ministry has reported.

New medicines for the treatment of people infected with tuberculosis have been purchased through the United Nations international supply chain and transferred to the country’s Innovation and Supply Center.

The medicines were purchased under the project “Support to the Health Ministry in strengthening the health care system in the country”.

The aim of the project is to contribute to the development of the process of purchasing vital medicines in the country.

It should be noted that the project was established with support from the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

So far, the project has supported purchase of medicines in Azerbaijan for treatment of about 7,300 TB patients.

The Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) continue to cooperate in further strengthening the medical support system of Azerbaijan even during the coronavirus pandemic.

