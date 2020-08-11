By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 214 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers reported on August 11.

Some 84 patients have been infected and 3 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 33,731 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 30,856 patients have recovered, 495 people have died. Currently, 2,380 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,318 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 796,459 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

---

