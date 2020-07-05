By Trend

The number of coronavirus tests conducted in Azerbaijan has been revealed, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB).

As of July 5, 6,722 tests were conducted to detect new cases of infection.

In accordance with the data, in general, 509,811 tests were conducted throughout the country.

Currently, 8,332 people are under treatment in special hospitals, 348 of them are in intensive care, and 60 people are connected to artificial ventilation devices.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz