By Trend

If the number of cases of coronavirus infection continues to increase, then the quarantine regime may be tightened in Azerbaijan, Yagut Garayeva, head of department of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units in Azerbaijan (TABIB), said.

Garayeva made the remark in Baku at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on June 25.

“No one wants this but the current situation may lead to this,” head of department added. “This issue depends on the responsibility of citizens.”

