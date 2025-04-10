Conference “Innovative Pathways to a Green Future: Sustainable Energy and Emission Reduction” held at ADA University [PHOTOS]

10 April 2025 18:23 (UTC+04:00)

ADA University's Institute for Development and Diplomacy (IDD), in partnership with the Embassy of Hungary and collaboration with the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Azerbaijan, hosted an international conference at ADA University under the theme, “Innovative Pathways to a Green Future: Sustainable Energy and Emission Reduction,” Azernews report.

The event brought together government officials, diplomats, energy experts, and private sector representatives to explore common ground for cooperation in green technologies, energy transition, and emissions reduction.

The event opened with welcoming remarks by Fariz Ismailzade, Vice Rector of ADA University and Director of IDD, who emphasized the growing urgency for collaborative action in climate resilience and energy transformation. “At ADA University, we believe in the power of partnerships to support the efforts building a greener, smarter future,” he noted.

Mr. Sadig Gurbanov, Chairman of the Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology Committee of the Parliament of Azerbaijan, mentioned in his remarks that Azerbaijan holds one of the highest renewable energy potentials in the region, with a technical capacity of 135 GW onshore and 157 GW offshore in the Caspian Sea. Under signed investment agreements, the country plans to generate 6 GW of solar and wind energy by 2030.

The discussion also featured diplomatic perspectives, with H.E. Mr. Tamás Torma, Ambassador of Hungary to Azerbaijan, and H.E. Mr. Milan Sedlacek, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Azerbaijan, both highlighting their countries’ national strategies for renewable energy development and avenues for knowledge sharing with Azerbaijan.

Deputy Minister Orkhan Zeynalov announced that a Joint Venture will be set up in Baku to lead the Green Energy Corridor, backed by CESI SpA and BCG. The project features a 29 GW potential in Nakhchivan and interconnectors with Türkiye. An agreement was signed at COP29, with growing investment interest from Saudi Arabia.

The panels were moderated by Prof. Damjan Krnjevic, Director for Policy Research and Analysis at the Institute for Development and Diplomacy, ADA University. Participants engaged in discussions on energy storage, green transition strategies, and corporate approaches to sustainability.

Experts and industry leaders from Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Azerbaijan—including representatives from MASDAR, SOCAR Green, BP AGT, MVM, Skoda Group, and the Hungarian Battery Association—shared case studies and best practices during two sessions titled “Energy Storage and the Green Transition: Challenges and Opportunities” and “Green Technologies and Energy Efficiency: Company Strategies for a Sustainable Future.”