Sahiba Gafarova re-elected Chair of NAM Parliamentary Network at Tashkent Conference

7 April 2025 11:36 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

At the Fourth Conference of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Sahiba Gafarova, the Speaker of the Milli Majlis (the Parliament) of Azerbaijan, was re-elected to continue her chairmanship of the Parliamentary Network for the next three-year term, Azernews reports.

The conference also extended the terms of office of the deputy chairpersons for the upcoming period.

During the discussion, member states' parliaments expressed strong support for renewing the leadership positions within the Network. The decision was made with unanimous approval from the delegates.

The conference concluded with the adoption of the Tashkent Declaration, a document that captures the unified stance of the Network's parliaments. The declaration emphasizes the need for further development of the Network’s institutional framework, including enhancing the roles of the bureau and standing committees, and establishing a permanent headquarters for the Network.

In addition, the declaration affirmed support for the Baku Climate Union Pact, highlighted the key outcomes of COP29, and reaffirmed the right of forcibly displaced persons in NAM member states—especially the West Azerbaijan community—to return to their homes safely, peacefully, and with dignity.