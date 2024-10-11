Second day of pre-COP29 conference kicks-off [PHOTOS]

11 October 2024 11:11 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The second day of the UN's Preliminary Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (Pre-COP29) has kicked off in Baku, Azernews reports.

Today’s session features a meeting of Climate and Development Ministers (C&DM), which brings together environment and ecology ministers from various nations. The meeting aims to address the needs of climate-sensitive countries, with a focus on least-developed countries and small island states.

The ministers will discuss how global climate finance efforts can be tailored to meet the specific challenges of these vulnerable nations.

Note that, the first meeting of ministers within the framework of COP26 was held in Glasgow in 2021.

The Pre-COP29 conference, which began on October 10, is centered around the theme of "Raising Ambitions and Ensuring Action" and will conclude on October 11.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz