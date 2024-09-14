COP29's targeted support for Small Island States commended

14 September 2024 14:28 (UTC+04:00)

It is commendable that the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) has focused on providing targeted support for small island states, Azernews reports.

This sentiment was shared during the "Climate Change and Diplomacy" panel at the Commonwealth of Nations headquarters in London, part of a training event for young Commonwealth diplomats. Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the UK, Elin Suleymanov, discussed Azerbaijan’s preparations for COP29, emphasizing the nation's key objectives and initiatives for the event. He highlighted Azerbaijan’s commitment to supporting small island states and developing nations, particularly through the Action Fund for Climate Finance.

Other speakers, including Karen Mae Hill, High Commissioner of Antigua and Barbuda, Johnston Busingye, High Commissioner of Rwanda, Xiaohong Yang from the Asian Development Bank, and UN representatives, praised Azerbaijan’s role in assisting small island states as the host of COP29. They underscored the importance of raising public awareness on climate change and advancing international climate goals, while also sharing success stories and positive developments in climate action.

