Heydar Aliyev Foundation organises celebration for children

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation organised a celebration for kids in need of special care on New Year's Eve and the Day of Solidarity of Azerbaijanis of the World a few days before 2023 came to an end, Azernews reports.

Children from various boarding schools and orphanages, those in need of special care due to restricted health opportunities, and children of martyrs were all invited to the holiday celebration held in Gulustan Palace.

In buses designated for them, the kids arrived at the palace where the festivities were taking place.

The children were greeted by heroes from fairy tales in a joyful setting that was filled with festive music. Children themselves got the chance to replicate any hero from fairy tales through Face Art.

The opening of the holiday celebration featured a video on Heydar Aliyev, the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, and his concern for children, as well as his attendance with them on World Azerbaijani Solidarity Day and the New Year's holidays in previous years.

The New Year's play that is shown to kids is centred around love, camaraderie, support for one another, and the triumph of good over evil. The performance featured several fairy-tale heroes in addition to the dragon, a symbol of the forthcoming year 2024.

The children celebrated the holiday with well-known artists, cartoon characters, and heroes from their favourite fairy tales, dancing and singing together in the New Year's palace.

Azerbaijani artists and several children's collectives participated in the musical and entertainment program. Children in need of special care witnessed performances by People's Artists Aygun Kazımova, Zulfiya Khanbabayeva, Honoured Artist Manana, and other artists such as Aysel Teymurzadeh, Elnur Mammadov, Gunay Ibrahimli, Murad Arif, and Zamiq Huseynov.

Under the direction of Mehriban Aliyeva, the First Vice President of Azerbaijan, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation works tirelessly to address the issues of children who are left without parental care, children with special needs, and children of our martyrs who gave their lives defending Azerbaijan's territorial integrity. To the delight of the kids in that category, the Foundation organises traditional New Year's events every year.

The kids received holiday gifts from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation during the lively event, which lasted for almost two hours.

