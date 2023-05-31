Mexican legislator visits Azerbaijan's Aghdam

31 May 2023 13:41 (UTC+04:00)

On May 24-28, within the framework of her visit to Baku, Mexican legislator Elvia Vigil participated in the 2nd International Conference on "Action against mines: the path to achieve the SDGs", where experts shared the challenge that mines represent for the development of the 60 nations that have been affected, including Azerbaijan, as one of the most mine-polluted countries.

Azernews reports, deputy Elvia Vigil had an opportunity to travel to the city of Aghdam and to know the level of devastation and the damage that the mines have caused to the population and the experts who collaborate in their removal. At the same time, she recognized the efforts of the Azerbaijani government to integrate the regions suffering from this scourge into its development plans and its commitment to ensure that the original people return to their places of origin in the best conditions.

At the end of the Conference, Mrs. Vigil carried out a bilateral program of activities that included a meeting with the Rector of the Khazar University, Dr. Irada Khalilova, with whom she began talks for a cooperation project with the Technical University of Matamoros and the commitment for both academic institutions to identify the areas of collaboration and to follow the process virtually with the participation of the Embassies of both countries.

Likewise, deputy Vigil participated in a work lunch with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Elnur Mammadov. The parts reviewed issues on the bilateral agenda, including the celebration of the III round of Political Consultation Mechanism and the parliamentary dialogue that took place during the visit of Mr. Mammadov to Mexico in early May.

Various issues and the progress made in the Mexico-Azerbaijan Friendship Group were reviewed in a meeting with the president of the inter-parliamentary workgroup Azerbaijan-Mexico, deputy Jala Aliyeva. The parts highlighted the great activity that the members have had and the commitment to maintain the level of dialogue. Also, they spoked about the opportunity to identify a possible visit of the Azerbaijani parliamentary group to Mexico.

Mrs. Vigil also had an opportunity to greet in Baku the group of Mexican athletes that came to Taekwondo World Championship 2023, May 29-June 4.

Deputy Vigil congratulated the people and government of Azerbaijan on behalf of the Independence Day and returned to Mexico City on May 28th.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz