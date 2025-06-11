Azerbaijan marks 112th anniversary of People's Artist Hokuma Gurbanova [PHOTOS]

11 June 2025 17:41 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

This year, Azerbaijan honours the 112th birthday of Hokuma Gurbanova, a legendary figure in Azerbaijani and Soviet theatre and cinema, Azernews reports.

Renowned for her divine beauty, profound inner world, and powerful stage presence, Gurbanova holds a unique and lasting place in the cultural history of Azerbaijan.

Her remarkable ability to convey the emotional depth and psychological nuance of her characters captivated audiences and earned her a revered status in the performing arts.

Hokuma Gurbanova was born in Baku in 1913 to Abbasali Gurbanov and Malikat Magomayeva. Her mother was the sister of the famed Azerbaijani composer Muslim Magomayev, making art and culture an integral part of her upbringing. Gurbanova graduated from the Baku Pedagogical College in 1931 and pursued further studies at the Azerbaijan State Conservatory (now Baku Music Academy) from 1931 to 1932.

Her acting career began in 1933 at the Azerbaijanfilm studio, where she starred in the silent film "Almaz", playing the role of Yakhshi. Directed by Jafar Jabbarli, this debut showcased her expressive features and magnetic presence, even without spoken dialogue.

In 1938, Gurbanova joined the Azerbaijan State Academic Drama Theatre, where her first role was Tamara, a Georgian character in the play "Vagif". From there, her talent flourished, and she became one of the most prominent actresses of her time.

Throughout her career, Gurbanova worked under the direction of prominent figures such as Abbas Mirza Sharifzadeh, Adil Iskenderov, Mehdi Mammadov, and Tofiq Kazimov. Mehdi Mammadov even dedicated a monograph titled "Her Star of Art" to her life and career.

Her extensive repertoire featured roles across a wide range of genres—romantic tragedy, psychological drama, historical drama, lyrical roles, and even comedic characters. She portrayed deeply emotional and multidimensional women who left an indelible mark on Azerbaijani theater.

Among her most memorable roles were Sona in Jafar Jabbarli's "In 1905", Khuraman in Samad Vurgun's "Vagif", Hermione in Shakespeare's "The Winter's Tale", Humar in Huseyn Javid’s "Sheikh Sanan", Susen in Alexei Shirvanzade's "Honor", and Basantasena in "The Indian Beauty". These characters all reflected Gurbanova's trademark combination of lyricism, passion, and romantic spirit.

One of the most iconic moments in her career came in 1964 when she played Cleopatra in Shakespeare's "Antony and Cleopatra", directed by Tofiq Kazimov. Her portrayal of Cleopatra, a woman of intense love, thought, and power, was hailed as one of her greatest performances. Many critics believed she was born for that role.

Hokuma Gurbanova's voice was as distinctive as her acting. Her intonation, clarity, and emotional delivery deeply moved audiences. She was widely sought after for dubbing major film roles, such as Angelica in "On the Distant Shores" and Dilyara in "Stepmother" performances that remain relevant and beloved today.

Her talent transcended borders. During a 1956 tour in London, her performance left a profound impression—even English directors were reportedly stunned by her skill.

In cinema, her performances in films such as "One Family", "Can She Be Forgiven?", "Labor and Rose", and "A Man Drops Anchor" showcased her emotional range and screen presence.

Despite the hardships in her personal life including the loss of her daughter, the celebrated actress Vafa Fatullayeva, Gurbanova remained dedicated to her craft until her final days.

She passed away on November 2, 1988, a year after her daughter’s death, and was laid to rest in the Alley of Honor in Baku.

In recognition of her immense contributions to Azerbaijani culture, President Ilham Aliyev issued a decree in 2013 celebrating Hokuma Gurbanova's 100th anniversary at the state level.

Her legacy continues to inspire generations of actors and artists. Through her unforgettable performances, she lives on as a guiding light in the world of Azerbaijani performing arts.