Exhibition 'Nesvizh - Heritage of World Culture' opens in Baku [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijan National Art Museum has presented an exhibition titled "Nesvizh-Heritage of World Culture", Azernews reports.

The project is organized jointly by the Azerbaijan National Art Museum and National Historical and Cultural Museum-Reserve "Nesvizh," with the support of the Culture Ministries of Azerbaijan and Belarus.

The exhibition consists of 23 tablets with images of the exterior and interior of the Nesvizh Castle of the 16th-18th centuries, where the museum-reserve is located, as well as photographs of the exhibition halls and a video.

Nesvizh Castle is renowned as one of Europe's most stunning castles. Its museum-reserve encompasses nearly fifty halls that serve as a unique space reflecting both ancient and contemporary Belarusian culture.

In a conversation with journalists, the Ambassador of Belarus to Azerbaijan Dmitry Pinevich emphasized that the project presented in Baku is a significant event on the path to further strengthening friendship and mutual understanding between the two nations and a contribution to the development of intercultural cooperation.

The first deputy director of the Belarusian National Historical and Cultural Museum-Reserve "Nesvizh" Natalia Zherko spoke about the presented project in her speech and noted that the museum is considering the possibility of holding new exhibitions in Azerbaijan.

As part of the exhibition, an interactive excursion "Traditions of Palace Feasts" will be organized for visitors.

The program covers topics related to the art of dance as an integral part of court festivities, the exoticism of palace cuisine, the peculiarities of princely hunting, and also includes intellectual entertainment and games.

During the opening of the exhibition, guests joined a thematic tour conducted by museum staff in costumes of the corresponding historical era, and also took part in master classes on medieval dances.

The exhibition will last until June 15, 2025.

