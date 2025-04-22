Baku, Tashkent to hold joint art projects [PHOTOS]

22 April 2025 13:11 (UTC+04:00)

A Memorandum of Cooperation has been signed between the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Tashkent and the Uzbekistan Academy of Arts, Azernews reports.

The document was inked by director of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Tashkent Akif Marifli and chairman of the Uzbekistan Academy of Arts Akmal Nur, during the International Traditional Festival of Fine and Applied Arts. This event aligns with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's decree declaring 2025 as the "Year of Environmental Protection and Green Economy."

The memorandum envisages relevant work to strengthen ties between specialized institutions of the two countries in the field of fine and applied arts, exchange mutual experience, and implement joint projects in the field of national cultural heritage and art.

Joint projects will be also implemented to demonstrate the works of artists, organize master classes, seminars and training programs for artists, sculptors and other artists, organize joint projects to preserve and popularize the rich cultural heritage, as well as competitions, scholarship programs and exhibitions for the development of young artists and craftsmen.

Note that the Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center in Tashkent plays a special role in the Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations in the fields of culture, science, education, and tourism.

The center was opened on September 27, 2010, with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Since then, the cultural center has successfully implemented a number of projects aimed at strengthening the ties between the two countries.